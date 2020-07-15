All apartments in Aurora
4012 Boulder Court

4012 Boulder Court · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Boulder Court, Aurora, IL 60504
Far East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent culdesac location walking distance to Still Middle School, this home features hardwood flooring throughout open concept main level. Kitchen features center island breakfast bar overlooking DR & LR. Formal dining space offers sliders to private patio- and check out those views! 2nd level offers spacious family room, laundry room for added convenience, 2 bedrooms, and shared full bath. Area features plenty of shopping, restaurants, gyms, Prairie Children Preschool & Little Blossom Montessori less than 5 mins. away. Easy access to 59 and close to Aurora Metra station if you commute. Schedule your showings today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Boulder Court have any available units?
4012 Boulder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, IL.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Boulder Court have?
Some of 4012 Boulder Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Boulder Court currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Boulder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Boulder Court pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Boulder Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4012 Boulder Court offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Boulder Court offers parking.
Does 4012 Boulder Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 Boulder Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Boulder Court have a pool?
No, 4012 Boulder Court does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Boulder Court have accessible units?
No, 4012 Boulder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Boulder Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Boulder Court has units with dishwashers.
