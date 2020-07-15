4012 Boulder Court

Amenities
Excellent culdesac location walking distance to Still Middle School, this home features hardwood flooring throughout open concept main level. Kitchen features center island breakfast bar overlooking DR & LR. Formal dining space offers sliders to private patio- and check out those views! 2nd level offers spacious family room, laundry room for added convenience, 2 bedrooms, and shared full bath. Area features plenty of shopping, restaurants, gyms, Prairie Children Preschool & Little Blossom Montessori less than 5 mins. away. Easy access to 59 and close to Aurora Metra station if you commute. Schedule your showings today!