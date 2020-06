2383 Stoughton Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

TRUE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A FINISHED BASEMENT. OVER 2000 SQ FT OF FINISHED SPACE. OPEN FLOORPLAN, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD ON ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR. SECOND FLOOR WITH 3 FULL BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. FAMILY ROOM IN BASEMENT FOR EXTRA LIVING SPACE. THE HOME BACKS TO TREELINE INSTEAD OF STREET. 2 CAR GARAGE. DISTRICT 204 SCHOOLS. FABULOUS LOCATION FOR COMMUTING, CLOSE TO NORTH AURORA RD METRA TRAIN STATION, ROUTE 59, I-88 AS WELL AS THE NAPERVILLE/LISLE OFFICE CORRIDOR. Tenant pays electric, water, sewer, cable/internet/phone. Owner pays refuse and recycling removal, landscaping, snow removal. No pets no smoking.