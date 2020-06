Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Quaint and airy retreat - Property Id: 298014



Open floor ok. With family room dining room. Main bedroom is 15x12 the other is 10x11. All utilities except for electric are included. Close to all major highways. Comes fully furnished with. Dishes and kitchen appliances and 2 -55” flat screen TVs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298014

Property Id 298014



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5847924)