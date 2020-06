Amenities

Aurora University Area Cape Cod home on Evanslawn Avenue. A stunning cape cod home located in the center of the boulevard district. If you are seeking a home with lots of character you will enjoy like the original hardwood floors, sunroom loft and most important is the neighborhood. Things you just can't find with a tract home builder. This home blends elegance and relaxed comfort. Absolutely stunning original hardwood floors and white trim as you enter the foyer. Relax by the fireplace in the living room on a cool winter night. Enjoy reading a book or enjoying a cup of coffee in the sunroom. Very cool loft on the second level with knotty pine walls. Conveniently located one block from Freeman Elementary school and two blocks from Aurora University. This community has so much to offer from Broadway plays at the Paramount in downtown Aurora to great dining at local restaurants. Transportation is easy with access to Orchard Road to I-88. Enjoy everything this home has to offer.