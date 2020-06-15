103 Heather Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage tennis court volleyball court

Great Oakhurst location for this Heather Glen 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Absolutely move in condition and well maintained unit. A large living room great for entertaining, kitchen w/ceramic backsplash and plenty of cabinets. Serving counter from kitchen to the dining/eating area. Sliding glass door open to the front patio. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and plant shelf, walk-in closet and private full master bath. A very spacious secondary bedroom, full hall bath. 1st floor laundry room with washer and dryer and entry to attached garage. Great location, Naperville schools, close distance to RT.59 Metra station and tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, walking path.