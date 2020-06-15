All apartments in Aurora
103 Heather Glen Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:26 PM

103 Heather Glen Drive

103 Heather Glen Drive · (513) 349-7284
Location

103 Heather Glen Drive, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Great Oakhurst location for this Heather Glen 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Absolutely move in condition and well maintained unit. A large living room great for entertaining, kitchen w/ceramic backsplash and plenty of cabinets. Serving counter from kitchen to the dining/eating area. Sliding glass door open to the front patio. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and plant shelf, walk-in closet and private full master bath. A very spacious secondary bedroom, full hall bath. 1st floor laundry room with washer and dryer and entry to attached garage. Great location, Naperville schools, close distance to RT.59 Metra station and tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, walking path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Heather Glen Drive have any available units?
103 Heather Glen Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Heather Glen Drive have?
Some of 103 Heather Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Heather Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Heather Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Heather Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 103 Heather Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 103 Heather Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 103 Heather Glen Drive does offer parking.
Does 103 Heather Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Heather Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Heather Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 103 Heather Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 103 Heather Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Heather Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Heather Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Heather Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
