/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM
175 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
56 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2642 N. Forrest Lane
2642 North Forrest Lane, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
Arlington Heights Home Available For Rent! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 2 Car Garage located in the Northgate Subdivision. The kitchen features cherry stained cabinetry, granite counters, and a large eating area.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
913 E Mayfair Rd
913 East Mayfair Road, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home located on a large corner/cul-de-sac. Home was completely remodel in just under 5 years ago.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
110 South DUNTON Avenue
110 South Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
LARGEST CONDO IN BUILDING! EXTREMELY RARE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO TOWN, TRAIN AND SHOPPING! YOU'LL LOVE OUR REMODELED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, NEWER CABINETRY AND TABLE SPACE.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
56 North Dryden Place
56 North Dryden Place, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1464 sqft
Location Location Location! Top-rated schools- Prospect High, South Middle, and Windsor Elementary. Walking distance to downtown Arlington Heights, Metra, parks, pool, shopping, and library. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
111 East Magnolia Street
111 East Magnolia Street, Arlington Heights, IL
Great Opportunity! Spacious Ranch with 4 Bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a First Floor Office. Plus a Large, Partially finished basement and 2 Car attached Garage. Two Full Baths are newer/updated.
1 of 13
Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1112 North Douglas Avenue
1112 North Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1750 sqft
Sparkling 3 Bedroom split-level located 1 mile to TRAIN & town and convenient to parks, shopping, library, Metra, and schools. Exposed oak floors in living room and bedrooms. Custom QuakerMaide Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Heights
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
30 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
$
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1080 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
47 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1431 South Busse Road
1431 South Busse Road, Mount Prospect, IL
AVAILABLE NOW! UPDATED HOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH LARGE ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE. NEW BATHROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. NEW WASHER / DRYER.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
473 Saint Marys Pkwy
473 St Mary S Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL
Beautifully remodeled house for rent. 4 bedroom 2 baths. Master bedroom have full bath and walk in closet. Newer windows, new furnace, new water heater. huge yard. BEST SCHOOLS in ILLINOIS.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Winston Park Northwest
1 Unit Available
1329 East Michele Drive
1329 Michele Drive, Palatine, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
615 Maple Ct
615 North Maple Court, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1148 sqft
Looking for an updated home, that still boasts tons of character? Look no further, and make this stunning townhome your new home today! With a convenient location to the downtown, cut down on your daily commute, and have access to the highly
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1117 North Claremont Drive
1117 North Claremont Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Rare find! Introducing this Rental beautiful home in the highly desired Claremont Ridge subdivision.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1723 West Catalpa Lane
1723 Catalpa Lane, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1337 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready, completely updated House in Great Neighborhood.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1302 South Robert Drive
1302 Robert Drive, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1302 South Robert Drive in Mount Prospect. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
646 Sycamore Road
646 Sycamore Road, Buffalo Grove, IL
UNIQUE! GORGEOUS COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH HUGE BACKYARD, BALCONY, UPPER LEVEL DECK AND GROUND LEVEL PATIO! CLASSIC SPLIT LEVEL WITH EXCLUSIVE UPGRADES, NEW BATHS, NEW KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS&CROWN MOLDING, OPEN WALL
Results within 5 miles of Arlington Heights
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Similar Pages
Arlington Heights 1 BedroomsArlington Heights 2 BedroomsArlington Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington Heights 3 BedroomsArlington Heights Accessible ApartmentsArlington Heights Apartments under $1,000Arlington Heights Apartments under $1,200Arlington Heights Apartments under $1,300
Arlington Heights Apartments with BalconyArlington Heights Apartments with GarageArlington Heights Apartments with GymArlington Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Heights Apartments with ParkingArlington Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, IL