Hi,

We are trying to sublease our 2Bed and 2 bath apartment in arlingotn heights, IL. The apartment is unfurnished and the lease would be for 8 month term starting from November.The building has elevator access and secured entry to the building. The rent would be 1740$ the amount is negotiable. You will be responsible for our utilities.



For any queries please contact us