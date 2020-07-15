2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances. Perfect location with balcony overlooking the Courtyard, Pool. Elevator in Building with easy access for parking. The laundry room is conveniently located on the same floor as the unit. Extra storage is in the basement. Right off of 90!!

Nearby schools include Northwest Educational Council For Student Success, Newcomer Center, and Forest View Alternative School. The closest grocery stores for your groceries are Mitsuwa Marketplace - Chicago, Mitsuwa Marketplace, and Dome USA LLC. Nearby coffee shops include Dunkin', Mc Donald's, and Dunkin Donuts. Nearby restaurants to grab a bite include Nikko Sushi Jusarang, Nikko Soju Sarang and Rack House Kitchen and Tavern

For faster response please submit your inquiry online using the link below and we will get back to you within the next business day, serious inquiries please, no third parties please.

https://bit.ly/2222SGoebbertRd



(RLNE4622411)