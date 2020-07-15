All apartments in Arlington Heights
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357

2222 South Goebbert Road · (224) 357-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances. Perfect location with balcony overlooking the Courtyard, Pool. Elevator in Building with easy access for parking. The laundry room is conveniently located on the same floor as the unit. Extra storage is in the basement. Right off of 90!!
Nearby schools include Northwest Educational Council For Student Success, Newcomer Center, and Forest View Alternative School. The closest grocery stores for your groceries are Mitsuwa Marketplace - Chicago, Mitsuwa Marketplace, and Dome USA LLC. Nearby coffee shops include Dunkin', Mc Donald's, and Dunkin Donuts. Nearby restaurants to grab a bite include Nikko Sushi Jusarang, Nikko Soju Sarang and Rack House Kitchen and Tavern
For faster response please submit your inquiry online using the link below and we will get back to you within the next business day, serious inquiries please, no third parties please.
https://bit.ly/2222SGoebbertRd

(RLNE4622411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 have any available units?
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington Heights, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 have?
Some of 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 currently offering any rent specials?
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 is pet friendly.
Does 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 offer parking?
Yes, 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 offers parking.
Does 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 have a pool?
Yes, 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 has a pool.
Does 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 have accessible units?
No, 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 does not have units with dishwashers.
