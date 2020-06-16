10 South DUNTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Large, one bedroom condo available in the desirable Metro Lofts in downtown Arlington Heights. Premium corner end unit with great views of downtown. Floor to ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light. Custom window treatments throughout. This modern loft is SMART HOME equipped! Operate your lighting, thermostat, and locks with the touch of your phone. Subzero & BOSCH Appliances, Modern kitchen, Upgraded bath, Hardwood floors throughout, HEATED FLOORS, Spacious storage locker, Washer & Dryer in unit, Parking spaces available ($45 each), Conveniently located near the train, shopping, and restaurants! $250 move in security deposit and $300 move in fee to be paid to HOA.