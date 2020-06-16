All apartments in Arlington Heights
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:37 AM

10 South DUNTON Avenue

10 South Dunton Avenue · (847) 875-9946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 South Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Large, one bedroom condo available in the desirable Metro Lofts in downtown Arlington Heights. Premium corner end unit with great views of downtown. Floor to ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light. Custom window treatments throughout. This modern loft is SMART HOME equipped! Operate your lighting, thermostat, and locks with the touch of your phone. Subzero & BOSCH Appliances, Modern kitchen, Upgraded bath, Hardwood floors throughout, HEATED FLOORS, Spacious storage locker, Washer & Dryer in unit, Parking spaces available ($45 each), Conveniently located near the train, shopping, and restaurants! $250 move in security deposit and $300 move in fee to be paid to HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 South DUNTON Avenue have any available units?
10 South DUNTON Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 South DUNTON Avenue have?
Some of 10 South DUNTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 South DUNTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 South DUNTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 South DUNTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 South DUNTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 10 South DUNTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 South DUNTON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10 South DUNTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 South DUNTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 South DUNTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 South DUNTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 South DUNTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 South DUNTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 South DUNTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 South DUNTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 South DUNTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 South DUNTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
