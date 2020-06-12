26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID

Apartment List
104 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
42 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
3 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mill River
1 Unit Available
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4188 Player Dr
4188 North Player Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
4188 Player Dr Available 06/25/20 DUPLEX ON PLAYER DRIVE (RPM#210) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8655 W Park Lp
8655 West Park Loop, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$895
924 sqft
8655 W Park Lp Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 bed 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8176 W. Boekel Road #2
8176 West Boekel Road, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
8176 W. Boekel Road #2 Available 07/02/20 2 bed 1 bath duplex - This duplex is approximately 1,000 square feet and has been recently updated with fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets. Located in Rathdrum off of Boekel Road.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
2051 N. Main St. #207
2051 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1205 sqft
2051 N. Main St.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Spokane Valley
20 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1026 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Garden Park
4 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$945
936 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3
615 West Hayden Avenue, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Hayden Avenue Apartment - The Hayden Avenue Apartment Complex has Apartment A-3 available June 8, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3
8206 North Ridgewood Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/13/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 N 10th St
2710 North 10th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
2710 N 10th St Available 07/16/20 10TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#111) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5683 W Racquet Rd
5683 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1215 sqft
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
301 1st. St. # 307
301 North 1st Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful Condo Overlooking Downtown CDA - 1 year lease - Live and play in downtown Coeur d'Alene from in this beautiful, well maintained 3th floor condo in the heart of the city.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10230 N Hillview Dr
10230 North Hillview Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1498 sqft
10230 N Hillview Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Interior with Lots of Upgrades! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This newer remodeled two bedrooms two bath home in Hayden is awaiting your arrival! Close to restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3552 N 15th St
3552 North 15th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
3552 N 15th St Available 06/22/20 CANFIELD COURT CONDO (P#126) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.

June 2020 Post Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Post Falls Rent Report. Post Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Post Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Post Falls rents increased moderately over the past month

Post Falls rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Post Falls stand at $652 for a one-bedroom apartment and $866 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Post Falls' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.7%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Post Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Post Falls, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Post Falls is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Post Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $866 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Post Falls.
    • While Post Falls' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Post Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Post Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

