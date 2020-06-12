/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coeur d'Alene, ID
Garden Park
4 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
1 Unit Available
4188 Player Dr
4188 North Player Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
4188 Player Dr Available 06/25/20 DUPLEX ON PLAYER DRIVE (RPM#210) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS
1 Unit Available
2710 N 10th St
2710 North 10th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
2710 N 10th St Available 07/16/20 10TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#111) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE
Downtown Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
301 1st. St. # 307
301 North 1st Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Beautiful Condo Overlooking Downtown CDA - 1 year lease - Live and play in downtown Coeur d'Alene from in this beautiful, well maintained 3th floor condo in the heart of the city.
1 Unit Available
3552 N 15th St
3552 North 15th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
3552 N 15th St Available 06/22/20 CANFIELD COURT CONDO (P#126) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
2051 N. Main St. #207
2051 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1210 sqft
2051 N. Main St.
Mill River
1 Unit Available
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Results within 5 miles of Coeur d'Alene
43 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
104 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
1 Unit Available
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3
615 West Hayden Avenue, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Hayden Avenue Apartment - The Hayden Avenue Apartment Complex has Apartment A-3 available June 8, 2020.
1 Unit Available
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3
8206 North Ridgewood Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/13/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS.
1 Unit Available
10230 N Hillview Dr
10230 North Hillview Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1498 sqft
10230 N Hillview Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Interior with Lots of Upgrades! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This newer remodeled two bedrooms two bath home in Hayden is awaiting your arrival! Close to restaurants, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
175 Leeanne Lane
175 Leeanne Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Property Highlights 1,225 sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
8655 W Park Lp
8655 West Park Loop, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$895
924 sqft
8655 W Park Lp Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 bed 1.
1 Unit Available
8176 W. Boekel Road #2
8176 West Boekel Road, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
8176 W. Boekel Road #2 Available 07/02/20 2 bed 1 bath duplex - This duplex is approximately 1,000 square feet and has been recently updated with fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets. Located in Rathdrum off of Boekel Road.
1 Unit Available
5683 W Racquet Rd
5683 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1215 sqft
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
