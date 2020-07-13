Apartment List
47 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
25 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
86 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1198 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 05:34am
8 Units Available
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
4 Units Available
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1241 sqft
Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12116 W Wellington Ave
12116 West Wellington Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
12116 W Wellington Ave Available 08/05/20 Year old Craftsman Home in Crown Pointe Estates! - Have you ever dreamed about living in a new home in a new neighborhood? Don't let this chance pass you by! Enjoy this beautiful craftsman home in Crown

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 W Larkspur Ct
105 Larkspur Court, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
105 W Larkspur Ct Available 08/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/Fenced Backyard & Storage Shed Near Golf Course - Pleasant little 3 bed 2 bath home in west Post Falls located in the Rose Estates off of North Spokane Street.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
1203 South Riverside Harbor Drive, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3200 sqft
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 N Coolwater Dr
2335 North Cool Water Drive, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1892 sqft
2335 N Coolwater Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Fieldstone! - Amazing upgrades await in this two story home located in the Fieldstone at Prairie Falls Neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
122 S Dart St
122 South Dart Street, Post Falls, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2256 sqft
122 S Dart St Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Post Falls Beauty with a bonus room! - Finally, the perfect place to call home! Located in the highly sought after Pinevilla West neighborhood, you can live less than a mile from the Spokane
Results within 1 mile of Post Falls

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Mill River
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
4 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1146 sqft
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 2 at 07:48pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7469 Barbie Street
7469 N Barbie St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1875 sqft
Welcome Home! - You will not want to miss out on this wonderful home in Legacy Place in Coeur d’Alene. This home boasts approximately 1875 square feet of living space, and includes an attached garage, fenced back yard, and fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterford
3414 Thorndale Loop
3414 West Thorndale Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1472 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5895522)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14859 N. Nixon Loop
14859 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
14859 N. Nixon Loop Available 08/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with lots of upgrades - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41. 1 year old construction.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7530 W Division St Unit 1
7530 W Division St, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
A three bed,2.5 bath avaible in Rathdrum Idaho. This home is pet friendly with a non refudable pet fee of $250. It comes with laundry hook ups or $40 extra a month to rent a washer and dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203
1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1277 sqft
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W Emma Ave
405 West Emma Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
405 W Emma Ave Available 07/20/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON EMMA (APP#94) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** (RLNE4937355)

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lake
1311 N Simpson
1311 North Simpson Road, Liberty Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2500 sqft
*Spacious living room with gas fireplace *Sliding doors lead to the large deck *Kitchen appliances include a gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator with ice and water, and a dishwasher *Master bedroom includes walk-in closet *Master bath with

July 2020 Post Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Post Falls Rent Report. Post Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Post Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Post Falls rents increased slightly over the past month

Post Falls rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Post Falls stand at $653 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Post Falls' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Post Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Post Falls, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Post Falls is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Post Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Post Falls' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Post Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Post Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

