Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym pet friendly business center clubhouse e-payments internet access

Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments.



Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage. With access to I-90 just minutes away, you can be at the Lake in Coeur d’ Alene, or at the mall in Spokane to do some shopping and dining with just a short drive. Located less than 2 miles to Kiwanis Park with beach access to the beautiful Spokane River. At the Bel Cielo apartments; dining, shopping, and outdoor activities are at your fingertips!



NOTE: Bel Cielo Apartments does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.