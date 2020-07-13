All apartments in Post Falls
Bel Cielo Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

Bel Cielo Apartments

4130 East 16th Avenue · (208) 268-6661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID 83854

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-D-218 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit F-F-226 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit F-F-223 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit F-F-227 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,280

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bel Cielo Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments.

Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage. With access to I-90 just minutes away, you can be at the Lake in Coeur d’ Alene, or at the mall in Spokane to do some shopping and dining with just a short drive. Located less than 2 miles to Kiwanis Park with beach access to the beautiful Spokane River. At the Bel Cielo apartments; dining, shopping, and outdoor activities are at your fingertips!

NOTE: Bel Cielo Apartments does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply: Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Pitbull, and/or any mix of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Parking permits are required at all times at Bel Cielo. Any uncovered parking spot is open parking with a parking pass. Parking garage included with each unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bel Cielo Apartments have any available units?
Bel Cielo Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Bel Cielo Apartments have?
Some of Bel Cielo Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bel Cielo Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bel Cielo Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bel Cielo Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bel Cielo Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bel Cielo Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bel Cielo Apartments offers parking.
Does Bel Cielo Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bel Cielo Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bel Cielo Apartments have a pool?
No, Bel Cielo Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Bel Cielo Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bel Cielo Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bel Cielo Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bel Cielo Apartments has units with dishwashers.
