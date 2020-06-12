/
2 bedroom apartments
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Airway Heights, WA
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
14 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1091 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.
Results within 10 miles of Airway Heights
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
87 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1010 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Peaceful Valley
19 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
740 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Cliff Cannon
19 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
7 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
2 Bedrooms
$915
839 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
3115 W. Trinity Pl.
3115 West Trinity Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
3115 W. Trinity Pl. Available 06/17/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH IN FINCH ARBORETUM- LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in West Spokane.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
165 S. Post St. Unit #204
165 South Post Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Downtown - Located above Churchill's Restaurant, 1 block from The Steam Plant and Historic Davenport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8313 N. Five Mile Rd.
8313 North Five Mile Road, Spokane County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
948 sqft
8313 N. Five Mile Rd. Available 07/21/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH - 5 MILE RD!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this ;newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the 5 Mile area. This listing is for the home and yard only.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northtown
1 Unit Available
529 W. Providence St.
529 West Providence Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1037 sqft
529 W. Providence St. Available 07/24/20 GARLAND DISTRICT, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the Garland District.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5728 N. Loma Dr.
5728 North Loma Drive, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
5728 N. Loma Dr. Available 06/01/20 NORTH SPOKANE - 2 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bed, 1 bath house with a detached 1 car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Central
1 Unit Available
1815 N Adams
1815 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
660 sqft
North Side Rancher - This home has newer carpet and paint. The kitchen includes range and refrigerator. There are laundry hook-ups and gas/electric heating. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2185673)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5206 W. Hoffman Pl.
5206 West Hoffman Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$835
720 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, SHADLE AREA - ONE LEVEL LIVING!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 1 car garage near the VA Hospital.
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
Northtown
1 Unit Available
3522 North Cedar Street
3522 North Cedar Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in LOWER LEVEL of duplex is available immediately in the desirable Garland District! Everything is brand new, paint, floors, windows, appliances, counter tops, cabinets, & the bathroom, literally