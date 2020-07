The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse fire pit gym pool putting green bbq/grill garage parking carport

Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene. Located minutes from mountains and lakes, this state-of-the-art apartment community intertwines the convenience of the city with the natural beauty of the outdoors. Residents enjoy the resort-style living available to them at the lavishly landscaped pool or in the 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with its high-end finishes and gourmet demonstration kitchen. A heated outdoor patio and barbecue area provide spaces to entertain and relax, no matter the season. Designer touches are evident throughout the homes when you discover the dramatic ceilings and quartz countertops. No detail was overlooked in the design of these spacious one, two and three bedroom layouts. Luxurious wood-plank style flooring and a sizeable patio or balcony come standard in each pet-friendly residence. Your next adventure awaits you when you make your home at The Northern Coeur d'Alene. Call today to learn ...