kootenai county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:29 AM
66 Apartments for rent in Kootenai County, ID📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
2 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1663 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
2 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
5 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
4 Units Available
Mill River
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
85 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1241 sqft
Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
4 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 07:38 AM
7 Units Available
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
2 Units Available
Waterford
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1587 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 07:32 PM
2 Units Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
11 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
107 E Homestead Ave
107 East Homestead Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
107 E Homestead Ave Available 08/05/20 Come See Me!!! - Very cute duplex unit!!! Master bathroom has a double vanity and a dry vanity. Definitely a must see! (RLNE5979950)
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Coeur D Alene Place
1669 W Durham Drive
1669 West Durham Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2518 sqft
1669 W Durham Drive Available 08/14/20 CDA Place Neighborhood 3 bed 3 bath with 2nd living room - A spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Coeur d'Alene for under $1,800/mo.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
460 S Jennie Ln
460 Jennie Lane, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1604 sqft
460 S Jennie Ln Available 08/05/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Post Falls! - Welcome home to this beautiful single level home in an established neighborhood close to the Spokane River! Located less than 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3139 N 13th St
3139 North 13th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Freshly updated 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
201 E 1st Ave #18
201 East 1st Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
201 E 1st Ave #18 - 201 E 1st Ave #18 Available 08/05/20 Greenview Condo - Beautiful Post Falls condo! Come see this lovely condo that over looks Spokane River. This condo is located in the Greenview Condos in Post Falls.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden Park
224 S 14th St.
224 South 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Remodeled Sanders Beach Home - Custom remodeled home located in the highly desired Sanders Beach neighborhood - walking distance to the lake.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3
8206 North Ridgewood Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/14/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coeur D Alene Place
2881 W Dumont Dr
2881 West Dumont Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1530 sqft
2881 W Dumont Dr Available 07/29/20 Coeur d'Alene Place Home - One of a kind craftsman home in Coeur d'Alene Place! Welcome home to this spacious 1,530 sq ft 3 bed, 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kootenai County area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, and Pullman have apartments for rent.