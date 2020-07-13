Apartment List
ID
/
post falls
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID with pool

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
86 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
201 E 1st Ave #18
201 East 1st Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
201 E 1st Ave #18 - 201 E 1st Ave #18 Available 08/05/20 Greenview Condo - Beautiful Post Falls condo! Come see this lovely condo that over looks Spokane River. This condo is located in the Greenview Condos in Post Falls.
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Results within 10 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
978 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
47 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1221 sqft
Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Spokane Valley
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,116
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5683 W Racquet Rd
5683 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1215 sqft
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3
8206 North Ridgewood Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/14/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS.

July 2020 Post Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Post Falls Rent Report. Post Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Post Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Post Falls rents increased slightly over the past month

Post Falls rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Post Falls stand at $653 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Post Falls' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Post Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Post Falls, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Post Falls is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Post Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Post Falls' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Post Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Post Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

