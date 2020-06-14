Apartment List
/
ID
/
post falls
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Post Falls renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
40 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
2 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
2 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
2 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
$945
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
301 1st. St. # 307
301 North 1st Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful Condo Overlooking Downtown CDA - 1 year lease - Live and play in downtown Coeur d'Alene from in this beautiful, well maintained 3th floor condo in the heart of the city.
City Guide for Post Falls, ID

Coeur d’Alene is calling out / And it won’t be long / Coeur d’Alene I’m coming now / Will I still belong." (- Alter Bridge, From "Coeur d'Alene")

If you love spending time surrounded by mountains and water, you'll love Post Falls, Idaho. Located just a few short minutes from Lake Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls is a haven for the outdoors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Post Falls, ID

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Post Falls renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Post Falls 1 BedroomsPost Falls 2 BedroomsPost Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPost Falls 3 BedroomsPost Falls Accessible Apartments
Post Falls Apartments with BalconyPost Falls Apartments with GaragePost Falls Apartments with GymPost Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPost Falls Apartments with Parking
Post Falls Apartments with PoolPost Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerPost Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsPost Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College