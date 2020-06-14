Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Post Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
2 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3754 N Mashie Rd
3754 N Mashie St, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2210 sqft
3754 N Mashie Rd Available 06/15/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON MASHIE RD (APP#135) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** 4 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 2210 SQFT DOUBLE STORY HOUSE WITH

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3470 West Vela Place - B
3470 West Vela Place, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
The ultimate duplex! This 3 bed 2.5 bath, remodeled duplex is exactly what you've been looking for! Complete with beautiful, dark hardwood floors, white tile backsplash in the kitchen with like-new appliances.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
1203 South Riverside Harbor Drive, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3200 sqft
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
17295 W Woodlake Dr
17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4416 sqft
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every
Results within 10 miles of Post Falls
Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Greenacres
6 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1717 E Sherman Ave.
1717 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Totally Remodeled Sanders Beach, Downtown CDA Home - Adorable downtown CDA home! Beautiful updated home! You are within walking distance to downtown, Tubbs Hill, hiking and biking trails.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Armstrong Park
1 Unit Available
953 Armstrong Dr
953 North Armstrong Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
953 Armstrong Dr Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 3 bath Home in Armstrong Park Area! - Welcome home! Enjoy a home in the Armstrong Park Area, on the north side of town! Only minutes to schools, shopping, and downtown CDA with easy access to the bike
City Guide for Post Falls, ID

Coeur d’Alene is calling out / And it won’t be long / Coeur d’Alene I’m coming now / Will I still belong." (- Alter Bridge, From "Coeur d'Alene")

If you love spending time surrounded by mountains and water, you'll love Post Falls, Idaho. Located just a few short minutes from Lake Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls is a haven for the outdoors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Post Falls, ID

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Post Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

