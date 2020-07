Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance carport hot tub package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Big Trout Lodge provides beautiful, affordable apartment living in the heart of Liberty Lake, WA.Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent are crafted with an eye for classic style and a feel for unmatched comfort. With access to some of the area’s finest K-12 schools and an easy commute to downtown Spokane, Coeur D’Alene, North Idaho College, and Gonzaga University, our pet-friendly apartments provide the ideal home base for your active lifestyle.

Come home to abundant amenities and a warm community at Big Trout Lodge.