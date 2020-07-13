67 Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
25 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
86 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1198 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 11:11am
8 Units Available
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
4 Units Available
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1241 sqft
Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
3 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
1 Unit Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3097 N Backweight Lp
3097 N Backweight Loop, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2179 sqft
3097 N Backweight Lp Available 08/06/20 Nearly New 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Post Falls!! - Welcome home to this stunning home in Post Falls! The home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, with an open floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3517 N O'Connor Blvd
3517 North Oconner Boulevard, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1594 sqft
3517 N O'Connor Blvd Available 08/05/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 3 car garage. - This stunning newer home in Post Falls is available now. The home features three bedrooms, and two bathrooms, with an open floor plan in a single level home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
201 E 1st Ave #18
201 East 1st Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
201 E 1st Ave #18 - 201 E 1st Ave #18 Available 08/05/20 Greenview Condo - Beautiful Post Falls condo! Come see this lovely condo that over looks Spokane River. This condo is located in the Greenview Condos in Post Falls.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 N. Elm Rd.
505 North Elm Road, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON ELM (P#280) - THIS SINGLE LEVEL HOME COMES WITH A BASEMENT COMPLETE WITH A FAMILY ROOM. EASY ACCESS TO I-90 FOR EASY COMMUTES. PERFECT FOR A COUNTRY LIVING FEEL.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12116 W Wellington Ave
12116 West Wellington Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
12116 W Wellington Ave Available 08/05/20 Year old Craftsman Home in Crown Pointe Estates! - Have you ever dreamed about living in a new home in a new neighborhood? Don't let this chance pass you by! Enjoy this beautiful craftsman home in Crown

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 W Larkspur Ct
105 Larkspur Court, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
105 W Larkspur Ct Available 08/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/Fenced Backyard & Storage Shed Near Golf Course - Pleasant little 3 bed 2 bath home in west Post Falls located in the Rose Estates off of North Spokane Street.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
1811 East Warm Springs Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1718 sqft
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
1203 South Riverside Harbor Drive, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3200 sqft
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 N Coolwater Dr
2335 North Cool Water Drive, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1892 sqft
2335 N Coolwater Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Fieldstone! - Amazing upgrades await in this two story home located in the Fieldstone at Prairie Falls Neighborhood.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
731 Silkwood Drive
731 North Silkwood Drive, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1410 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917217)

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
122 S Dart St
122 South Dart Street, Post Falls, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2256 sqft
122 S Dart St Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Post Falls Beauty with a bonus room! - Finally, the perfect place to call home! Located in the highly sought after Pinevilla West neighborhood, you can live less than a mile from the Spokane
Results within 1 mile of Post Falls

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Mill River
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
3 Units Available
Mill River
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,200
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1146 sqft
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
City Guide for Post Falls, ID

Coeur d’Alene is calling out / And it won’t be long / Coeur d’Alene I’m coming now / Will I still belong." (- Alter Bridge, From "Coeur d'Alene")

If you love spending time surrounded by mountains and water, you'll love Post Falls, Idaho. Located just a few short minutes from Lake Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls is a haven for the outdoors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Post Falls, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Post Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

