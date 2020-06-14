65 Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID with garage

Apartment List
Post Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
40 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
2 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
2 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
2 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
409 W. 20th Avenue
409 West 20th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2700 sqft
409 W. 20th Avenue Available 07/06/20 Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath Home in Post Falls - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, Cozy fireplace, New carpet through most of home, Central A/C, extra large bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
840 Siony Lane unit B
840 Siony Lane, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 Siony Lane unit B Available 06/22/20 Cute remodeled unit!! A Must see! - $50 extra for garage rental. New flooring and paint throughout! First, last and deposit. (RLNE3293731)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5707 E Steamboat Bend
5707 East Steamboat Bend, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1436 sqft
5707 E Steamboat Bend Available 08/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage & Private Beach Access - Welcome home! This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Riverside Harbor Subdivision in Post Falls is awaiting your arrival.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop
3239 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Post Falls Neighborhood - Charming rancher in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3754 N Mashie Rd
3754 N Mashie St, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2210 sqft
3754 N Mashie Rd Available 06/15/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON MASHIE RD (APP#135) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** 4 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 2210 SQFT DOUBLE STORY HOUSE WITH

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3145 Cami Dr.
3145 W Cami Ave, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
3145 Cami Dr.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
3470 West Vela Place - B
3470 West Vela Place, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
The ultimate duplex! This 3 bed 2.5 bath, remodeled duplex is exactly what you've been looking for! Complete with beautiful, dark hardwood floors, white tile backsplash in the kitchen with like-new appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
1811 East Warm Springs Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1718 sqft
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
1203 South Riverside Harbor Drive, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3200 sqft
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Post Falls

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1973 E. 12th Ave.
1973 East 12th Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
1973 E. 12th Ave.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mill River
1 Unit Available
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23204 East Clarke Street
23204 East Clarke Street, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1400 sqft
Liberty Lake Luxury! 1 bed, 1 bath lower unit in Triplex with views of lake and BEACH ACCESS within walking distance! This unit features gas forced air, central A/C, appliances including microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17295 W Woodlake Dr
17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4416 sqft
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23715 E 1st Ave
23715 East 1st Avenue, Spokane County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
Liberty Lk 4 Bed 3 Bath rancher close to Golf & Lake w/ Beach acc option - Classic Liberty Lake 4 Bedroom 3 Bath rancher just a block away from the golf course and 2 blocks from the public boat launch. Open floor plan with lots of natural light.
City Guide for Post Falls, ID

Coeur d’Alene is calling out / And it won’t be long / Coeur d’Alene I’m coming now / Will I still belong." (- Alter Bridge, From "Coeur d'Alene")

If you love spending time surrounded by mountains and water, you'll love Post Falls, Idaho. Located just a few short minutes from Lake Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls is a haven for the outdoors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Post Falls, ID

Post Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

