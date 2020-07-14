Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance business center e-payments

Discover a new way of life at Carrington Place. Our modern one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Our exceptional location and vibrant neighborhood of shops, restaurants, schools and parks makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home. Spacious floor plans with beautiful cabinetry compliment the location of our apartment community. Appliances include dishwasher, microwave, range, and refrigerator in addition to air-conditioning in each energy efficient unit. Our clubhouse features a 24 hour workout center, kitchen and flat screen TVs with free Wi-Fi to residents. Outside the clubhouse, sit and enjoy our fire pit and resident lounge area. Contact us today and schedule your personal tour.