Carrington Place
Carrington Place

4010 W Trafford Dr · (208) 261-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Waterford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7660G204 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 7691D204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carrington Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
Discover a new way of life at Carrington Place. Our modern one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Our exceptional location and vibrant neighborhood of shops, restaurants, schools and parks makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home. Spacious floor plans with beautiful cabinetry compliment the location of our apartment community. Appliances include dishwasher, microwave, range, and refrigerator in addition to air-conditioning in each energy efficient unit. Our clubhouse features a 24 hour workout center, kitchen and flat screen TVs with free Wi-Fi to residents. Outside the clubhouse, sit and enjoy our fire pit and resident lounge area. Contact us today and schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Every Apartment Home Includes Two Parking Spaces. Select Floor Plans Include Attached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carrington Place have any available units?
Carrington Place has 2 units available starting at $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carrington Place have?
Some of Carrington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carrington Place currently offering any rent specials?
Carrington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carrington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Carrington Place is pet friendly.
Does Carrington Place offer parking?
Yes, Carrington Place offers parking.
Does Carrington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carrington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carrington Place have a pool?
No, Carrington Place does not have a pool.
Does Carrington Place have accessible units?
No, Carrington Place does not have accessible units.
Does Carrington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carrington Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Carrington Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carrington Place has units with air conditioning.
