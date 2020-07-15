Apartment List
/
ID
/
post falls
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 PM

12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1198 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
$720
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
86 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 07:38 AM
6 Units Available
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
8 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
2 Units Available
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1146 sqft
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:32 PM
2 Units Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
3 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
4 Units Available
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Post Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Post Falls Rent Report. Post Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Post Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Post Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Post Falls Rent Report. Post Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Post Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Post Falls rents increased slightly over the past month

Post Falls rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Post Falls stand at $653 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Post Falls' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Post Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Post Falls, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Post Falls is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Post Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Post Falls' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Post Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Post Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Post Falls 1 BedroomsPost Falls 2 BedroomsPost Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPost Falls 3 Bedrooms
    Post Falls Accessible ApartmentsPost Falls Apartments with BalconiesPost Falls Apartments with GaragesPost Falls Apartments with Gyms
    Post Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPost Falls Apartments with ParkingPost Falls Apartments with Washer-DryersPost Falls Dog Friendly Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
    Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
    Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
    North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
    Spokane Community College