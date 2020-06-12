Apartment List
/
ID
/
post falls
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM

49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
104 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
4 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
43 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1160 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 N. Elm Rd.
505 North Elm Road, Post Falls, ID
505 N. Elm Rd.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3754 N Mashie Rd
3754 N Mashie St, Post Falls, ID
3754 N Mashie Rd Available 06/15/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON MASHIE RD (APP#135) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** 4 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 2210 SQFT DOUBLE STORY HOUSE WITH

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3145 Cami Dr.
3145 W Cami Ave, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
3145 Cami Dr.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop
3239 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Post Falls Neighborhood - Charming rancher in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5707 E Steamboat Bend
5707 East Steamboat Bend, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1436 sqft
5707 E Steamboat Bend Available 08/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage & Private Beach Access - Welcome home! This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Riverside Harbor Subdivision in Post Falls is awaiting your arrival.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
840 Siony Lane unit B
840 Siony Lane, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 Siony Lane unit B Available 06/22/20 Cute remodeled unit!! A Must see! - $50 extra for garage rental. New flooring and paint throughout! First, last and deposit. (RLNE3293731)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
409 W. 20th Avenue
409 West 20th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
409 W. 20th Avenue Available 07/06/20 Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath Home in Post Falls - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, Cozy fireplace, New carpet through most of home, Central A/C, extra large bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1330 Mordyl Loop - 1
1330 E Mordyl Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1380 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Brand New in a Gated Community! 1380 sq.ft. condo with no one above or below you. We allow 1 cat or a dog that is 35 lbs or less.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
3470 West Vela Place - B
3470 West Vela Place, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
The ultimate duplex! This 3 bed 2.5 bath, remodeled duplex is exactly what you've been looking for! Complete with beautiful, dark hardwood floors, white tile backsplash in the kitchen with like-new appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
1811 East Warm Springs Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1718 sqft
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
1203 South Riverside Harbor Drive, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3200 sqft
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Post Falls

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1973 E. 12th Ave.
1973 East 12th Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
1973 E. 12th Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Mill River
3 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Waterford
3 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 W Willow Loop
1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1749 sqft
1033 W Willow Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.

June 2020 Post Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Post Falls Rent Report. Post Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Post Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Post Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Post Falls Rent Report. Post Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Post Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Post Falls rents increased moderately over the past month

Post Falls rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Post Falls stand at $652 for a one-bedroom apartment and $866 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Post Falls' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.7%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Post Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Post Falls, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Post Falls is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Post Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $866 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Post Falls.
    • While Post Falls' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Post Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Post Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Post Falls 1 BedroomsPost Falls 2 BedroomsPost Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPost Falls 3 BedroomsPost Falls Accessible Apartments
    Post Falls Apartments with BalconyPost Falls Apartments with GaragePost Falls Apartments with GymPost Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPost Falls Apartments with Parking
    Post Falls Apartments with PoolPost Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerPost Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsPost Falls Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
    Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
    Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
    North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
    Spokane Community College