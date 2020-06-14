15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID

Apartment List
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
39 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
2 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
2 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.

Riverstone
1 Unit Available
2050 N Main St #304
2050 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2050 Main St #304 Available 07/15/20 RIVERSTONE CONDO (APP VH#13) - *SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE *PARK AND BIKE TRAIL *MINUTES AWAY FROM SPOKANE RIVER PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY!! UTILITIES AND CABLE NOT INCLUDED.

Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23204 East Clarke Street
23204 East Clarke Street, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1400 sqft
Liberty Lake Luxury! 1 bed, 1 bath lower unit in Triplex with views of lake and BEACH ACCESS within walking distance! This unit features gas forced air, central A/C, appliances including microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Post Falls
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
782 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
784 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
2397 S Silver Beach Rd
2397 S Silver Beach Rd, Kootenai County, ID
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Cute cabin on Silver Beach Road available now. This property is close to town, near the Silver Beach Marina and has 1 bedroom and 1 bath.

June 2020 Post Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Post Falls Rent Report. Post Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Post Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Post Falls rents increased moderately over the past month

Post Falls rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Post Falls stand at $652 for a one-bedroom apartment and $866 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Post Falls' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.7%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Post Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Post Falls, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Post Falls is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Post Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $866 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Post Falls.
    • While Post Falls' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Post Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Post Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

