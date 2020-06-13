Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill yoga garage parking bike storage business center carport internet access

E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei. Set on luscious green grounds, our modern and comfortable living spaces boast expansive, open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, and high-end features.Your new home delights the senses – from handsome granite countertops to contemporary cabinetry and upgraded fixtures. You are also invited to take advantage of our full suite of amenities – including a resort-inspired swimming pool, self-service pet spa, and outdoor grilling area.