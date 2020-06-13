Kapolei Lofts.

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/per month
restrictions: aggressive breeds, bull breeds, wolf breeds
Parking Details: Street-parking, covered parking $80 per month, detached garage $150 per month, uncovered parking $80 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $30 per month