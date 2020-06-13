All apartments in Kapolei
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Kapolei Lofts

761 Wakea Street · (833) 798-3788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H105 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit I313 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit L206 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,633

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kapolei Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
garage
parking
bike storage
business center
carport
internet access
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei. Set on luscious green grounds, our modern and comfortable living spaces boast expansive, open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, and high-end features.Your new home delights the senses – from handsome granite countertops to contemporary cabinetry and upgraded fixtures. You are also invited to take advantage of our full suite of amenities – including a resort-inspired swimming pool, self-service pet spa, and outdoor grilling area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/per month
restrictions: aggressive breeds, bull breeds, wolf breeds
Parking Details: Street-parking, covered parking $80 per month, detached garage $150 per month, uncovered parking $80 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $30 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kapolei Lofts have any available units?
Kapolei Lofts has 3 units available starting at $2,469 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kapolei Lofts have?
Some of Kapolei Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kapolei Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Kapolei Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kapolei Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Kapolei Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Kapolei Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Kapolei Lofts offers parking.
Does Kapolei Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kapolei Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kapolei Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Kapolei Lofts has a pool.
Does Kapolei Lofts have accessible units?
No, Kapolei Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Kapolei Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kapolei Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Kapolei Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kapolei Lofts has units with air conditioning.

