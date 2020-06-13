55 Apartments for rent in Kapolei, HI with balcony

Meaning "Beloved Kapo", Kapolei was named after Kapo, sister of Pele, the Goddess of Volcanoes according to local legend.

A master-planned city, Kapolei sits perched upon former sugarcane and pineapple fields. Flanked by the island's idyllic West Coast beaches, Kapolei is a small but bustling city full of life and right smack dab in the middle of the twenty first century. It is one of the wealthiest places in Hawaii luxury without the overwhelming touristy feeling of Waikiki. With a steadily growing population (just over 15,000 at the 2010 census), the economy is strong and new homes are going up every day. See more