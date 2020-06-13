55 Apartments for rent in Kapolei, HI with balcony
Meaning "Beloved Kapo", Kapolei was named after Kapo, sister of Pele, the Goddess of Volcanoes according to local legend.
A master-planned city, Kapolei sits perched upon former sugarcane and pineapple fields. Flanked by the island's idyllic West Coast beaches, Kapolei is a small but bustling city full of life and right smack dab in the middle of the twenty first century. It is one of the wealthiest places in Hawaii luxury without the overwhelming touristy feeling of Waikiki. With a steadily growing population (just over 15,000 at the 2010 census), the economy is strong and new homes are going up every day. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kapolei renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.