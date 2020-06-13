All apartments in Kapolei
Kalaeloa

4285 Independence Rd · (808) 201-0752
Location

4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4190D · Avail. Sep 9

$2,568

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 4192A · Avail. Sep 7

$2,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 5044B · Avail. Oct 5

$2,427

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4109B · Avail. Jul 28

$2,529

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit 4085B · Avail. Sep 10

$2,576

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit 4060A · Avail. Jul 29

$2,579

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1368 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kalaeloa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover the beautiful, townhome-style apartments at Kalaeloa Rental Homes and become a member of this close-knit Kapolei community. Kalaeloa is a master-planned community near stunning beaches and Oahu's top cultural attractions. Come and select from eleven different floor plans available in two, three and four bedroom options. The renovated interiors at Kalaeloa Rental Homes have a wonderful composition of contemporary features and aesthetics. The kitchens have speckled stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and two-tone white and grey cabinets with raised panel doors. Every apartment has an in-home washer and dryer and elegant wood laminate floors. When your friends come over to watch the game, relax on ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kalaeloa have any available units?
Kalaeloa has 29 units available starting at $2,427 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kalaeloa have?
Some of Kalaeloa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kalaeloa currently offering any rent specials?
Kalaeloa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kalaeloa pet-friendly?
Yes, Kalaeloa is pet friendly.
Does Kalaeloa offer parking?
Yes, Kalaeloa offers parking.
Does Kalaeloa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kalaeloa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kalaeloa have a pool?
No, Kalaeloa does not have a pool.
Does Kalaeloa have accessible units?
No, Kalaeloa does not have accessible units.
Does Kalaeloa have units with dishwashers?
No, Kalaeloa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kalaeloa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kalaeloa has units with air conditioning.
