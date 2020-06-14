19 Apartments for rent in Kapolei, HI with gym
Meaning "Beloved Kapo", Kapolei was named after Kapo, sister of Pele, the Goddess of Volcanoes according to local legend.
A master-planned city, Kapolei sits perched upon former sugarcane and pineapple fields. Flanked by the island's idyllic West Coast beaches, Kapolei is a small but bustling city full of life and right smack dab in the middle of the twenty first century. It is one of the wealthiest places in Hawaii luxury without the overwhelming touristy feeling of Waikiki. With a steadily growing population (just over 15,000 at the 2010 census), the economy is strong and new homes are going up every day. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kapolei renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.