2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:31 PM
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kapolei, HI
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
668 sqft
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
30 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1217 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Kapolei
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Ewa
161 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D
91-1180 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
716 sqft
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1207 sqft
92-1136-5 Olani Street Available 07/01/20 Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation on
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R
91-1189 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
717 sqft
Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
724 KAKALA ST # 2004
724 Kakala St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1036 sqft
MEHANA AT KAPOLEI - 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING - SECTION 8 OK !! " PETS WELCOME. " FENCED IN YARD. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1163 Palahia St. #E106
92-1163 Palahia St, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
796 sqft
Westview @ Makakilo 2/2/2 Pet Nego - Westview at Makakilo 2/2/2 townhome, single level enclosed yard with covered lanai and partial ocean view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-677 Pohakupuna Rd Unit B1
91-677 Pohakupuna Road, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
804 sqft
Ewa Beach - Pohakupuna Rd - Plantation Style home with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. This unit just renovated!! Spacious and open kitchen with new cabinets, new vinyl plank flooring, new paint, New refrigerator and oven. Outside Washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1053 Koio Dr. Unit F
92-1053 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
This beautiful ground floor townhouse is located in Koolina and comes with all major appliances and is well kept. Golf course, shopping, eateries, hotels not to mention the beautiful lagoons, and walking path.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1119 Puamaeole Street
91-1119 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
739 sqft
Immaculate, upstairs, end unit with open lanai. Nicely upgraded w/carpet throughout. New AC and ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining area. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. Complex has pool, cabana, on-site manager.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
Building Name: Plantation Tower Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1750 per month Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now. Square feet: Approx.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-870 Lumiauau Street
94-870 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
723 sqft
Rarely available and beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath/1 parking unit in Hoomaka Village. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, and new tile flooring! Located in Waikele close to shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;
