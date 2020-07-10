/
apartments with washer dryer
107 Apartments for rent in Kapolei, HI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,407
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
801 Kakala Street
801 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 parking, ready for long term rental. Full size indoor washer and dryer. This Kapolei community's amenities include a central public park, walk/bike paths, a playground, recreation area and swimming pool.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604
91-1027 Kama'aha Avenue, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
3br/2ba Townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei (HIPPM) (Kapolei) - Available Now & Move-in Ready! Please call & text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 (808) 721-7990 for showing. Section 8 ok! See video tour: https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-221 Opio Pl
91-221 Opio Place, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1930 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE 4BR/2.5BA HOUSE IN KUMU IKI NEIGHBORHOOD (KAPOLEI - KUMU IKI)!! - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5-yWKaPRKXg DESCRIPTION: Enjoy this 4BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Kapolei
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-765 Nohopono St. #A
92-765 Nohopono Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious, Recently Remodeled 3BR/1.5BA/2car Garage in Makakilo! (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Unit 1312
91-1081 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Unit 1312 Available 08/01/20 Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath single story bottom level condo in Newly Built Kapolei ‘Akoko Neighborhood w/ small fenced-in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Kapolei
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
164 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1064 Komoaina St.
91-1064 Komoaina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-302 Paiwa Street #813
94-302 Paiwa Street, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
643 sqft
3br/1ba unit in Secured Building in Plantation Town Apartments (HIPPM (Waipahu) - Available for immediate occupancy! Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/12/20 4 Br 2.5 Ba Single family home w/ PV at Highpointe (Kapolei - Makakilo) - Price reduced to $3950 Available on July 12.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Ewa
91-1180 Kaileolea Drive
91-1180 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully well kept Ocean Pointe townhouse with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and half bath downstairs. Small dog allowed upon approval with pet deposit. Garage across courtyard lanai and patio area, fenced in outdoor space.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Ewa
91-920 Laaulu Street
91-920 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Arbors, a gated town home community in Ewa Beach that features full sized garages and spacious floor plans. This larger 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features two outdoor spaces, a small enclosed yard area downstairs and an upstairs lanai.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
