185 Apartments for rent in Kapolei, HI with parking
Meaning "Beloved Kapo", Kapolei was named after Kapo, sister of Pele, the Goddess of Volcanoes according to local legend.
A master-planned city, Kapolei sits perched upon former sugarcane and pineapple fields. Flanked by the island's idyllic West Coast beaches, Kapolei is a small but bustling city full of life and right smack dab in the middle of the twenty first century. It is one of the wealthiest places in Hawaii luxury without the overwhelming touristy feeling of Waikiki. With a steadily growing population (just over 15,000 at the 2010 census), the economy is strong and new homes are going up every day. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kapolei apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.