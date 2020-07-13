Apartment List
185 Apartments for rent in Kapolei, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kapolei apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
550 Kunehi Street
550 Kunehi Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1227 sqft
Townhome in Mehana Kapolei Available soon! Comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Kapolei and within walking distance to elemtary school and high school. Close to shopping with access to freeway.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
801 Kakala Street
801 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 parking, ready for long term rental. Full size indoor washer and dryer. This Kapolei community's amenities include a central public park, walk/bike paths, a playground, recreation area and swimming pool.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1057 Aukahi St.
91-1057 Aukahi Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1327 sqft
91-1057 Aukahi St, Kapolei 96707 - Welcome home to this beautiful two-story 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath single family home in Kapolei-Iwalani subdivision. Up to 1,327 sq.ft. of spacious living space with a garage.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604
91-1027 Kama'aha Avenue, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
3br/2ba Townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei (HIPPM) (Kapolei) - Available Now & Move-in Ready! Please call & text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 (808) 721-7990 for showing. Section 8 ok! See video tour: https://youtu.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-231 Wahane Place
91-231 Wahano Place, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1526 sqft
Wow! The exclusive part of Kapolei - in the Knolls. 1 year New paint throughout. Laminate wood floors. Upgraded kitchen - micro hood, ceramic top stove, ice/water dispenser. Backyard is and Oasis. 3 Split AC units for lower elec bills. 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-221 Opio Pl
91-221 Opio Place, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1930 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE 4BR/2.5BA HOUSE IN KUMU IKI NEIGHBORHOOD (KAPOLEI - KUMU IKI)!! - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5-yWKaPRKXg DESCRIPTION: Enjoy this 4BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Kapolei

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-834 Kinohi Place #11
92-834 Kinohe Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Makakilo Mala - THIS WON"T LAST!!! - Awesome!! Totally renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, corner unit with ocean view from every room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1235 Panana Street #33 - 1
92-1235 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1173 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in cool Makakilo. Corner unit with large storage shed and outdoor living space for family and friends.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-765 Nohopono St. #A
92-765 Nohopono Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious, Recently Remodeled 3BR/1.5BA/2car Garage in Makakilo! (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Unit 1312
91-1081 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Unit 1312 Available 08/01/20 Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath single story bottom level condo in Newly Built Kapolei ‘Akoko Neighborhood w/ small fenced-in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Kapolei
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - $4000/mo - Do you need temporary lodging while waiting for escrow to close, waiting for housing, or for your home to be remodeled? Are you in

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.
City Guide for Kapolei, HI

Meaning "Beloved Kapo", Kapolei was named after Kapo, sister of Pele, the Goddess of Volcanoes according to local legend.

A master-planned city, Kapolei sits perched upon former sugarcane and pineapple fields. Flanked by the island's idyllic West Coast beaches, Kapolei is a small but bustling city full of life and right smack dab in the middle of the twenty first century. It is one of the wealthiest places in Hawaii luxury without the overwhelming touristy feeling of Waikiki. With a steadily growing population (just over 15,000 at the 2010 census), the economy is strong and new homes are going up every day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kapolei, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kapolei apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

