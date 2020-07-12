/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale, Kapolei, HI
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-1977 Kulihi St
92-1977 Kulihi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head view. PET Friendly! Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View. New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo. Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1401 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-1220 Uahanai Place
92-1220 Uahanai Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1355 sqft
Upper Makakilo - This cool and breezy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath newly renovated, new paint, with garage and high ceiling living area, A/C in the master bedroom. All appliances include refrigerator, range/oven with washer & dryer. Ocean view.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-834 Kinohi Place #11
92-834 Kinohe Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Makakilo Mala - THIS WON"T LAST!!! - Awesome!! Totally renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, corner unit with ocean view from every room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-783 Laaloa Place
92-783 Laaloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
912 sqft
92-783 Laaloa Place Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home with SOLAR! - You'll love this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Honokai Hale! Home has been freshly painted exterior and custom interior paint..
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
550 Kunehi Street
550 Kunehi Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1227 sqft
Townhome in Mehana Kapolei Available soon! Comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Kapolei and within walking distance to elemtary school and high school. Close to shopping with access to freeway.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
92-1235 Panana Street #33 - 1
92-1235 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1173 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in cool Makakilo. Corner unit with large storage shed and outdoor living space for family and friends.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G
92-1521 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1261 sqft
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
801 Kakala Street
801 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 parking, ready for long term rental. Full size indoor washer and dryer. This Kapolei community's amenities include a central public park, walk/bike paths, a playground, recreation area and swimming pool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
92-1131 Makamai Loop
92-1131 Makamai Loop, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1532 sqft
Makakilo - Palehua Vista: A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story house with a 2 car garage. One of the best perimeter lot views in upper Makakilo, with panoramic Pearl Harbor, ocean, to town views.
