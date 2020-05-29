All apartments in Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
Lukepane Hale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

Lukepane Hale

727 Lukepane Avenue · (808) 969-3443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

727 Lukepane Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Fantastic Condo w/ Parking, Pet friendly · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Now showing by appointment for long term lease with special $200 discount. Shorter term is negotiable. Please watch our video first by searching "727 Lukepane 304" on youtube.com , or copy this link and paste it on your browser: https://youtu.be/qk_WNiQfnoc, if it fits your needs and interest, then please call 808-969-3443 to discuss.

Great condo for students, working professionals, family and military personnel, in quiet & convenient location ; just 2 blocks behind the new Safeway store of Kapahulu, Waikiki. Bus stop for #3 is around the corner of the street if you do not want to drive . The bus will drop you off right at Kapiolani Community College or University of Hawaii.

Sleep 3 ; 1 king bed and 2 single beds. Cozy and comfortably furnished, new tile floor, like new appliances. Pet friendly. Pet deposit: $700, monthly pet accommodation: $50/dog/month and $25/cat/month.

Full kitchen with new stainless steel cookware, appliance and small appliance. New Bosch washer, newer Bosch dryer in premise.

Rental application fee is $45 non-refundable for each applicant.

(RLNE419646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lukepane Hale have any available units?
Lukepane Hale has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lukepane Hale have?
Some of Lukepane Hale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lukepane Hale currently offering any rent specials?
Lukepane Hale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lukepane Hale pet-friendly?
No, Lukepane Hale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does Lukepane Hale offer parking?
Yes, Lukepane Hale does offer parking.
Does Lukepane Hale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lukepane Hale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lukepane Hale have a pool?
No, Lukepane Hale does not have a pool.
Does Lukepane Hale have accessible units?
No, Lukepane Hale does not have accessible units.
Does Lukepane Hale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lukepane Hale has units with dishwashers.
Does Lukepane Hale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lukepane Hale has units with air conditioning.
