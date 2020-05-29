Lukepane Hale

Amenities

Now showing by appointment for long term lease with special $200 discount. Shorter term is negotiable. Please watch our video first by searching "727 Lukepane 304" on youtube.com , or copy this link and paste it on your browser: https://youtu.be/qk_WNiQfnoc, if it fits your needs and interest, then please call 808-969-3443 to discuss.



Great condo for students, working professionals, family and military personnel, in quiet & convenient location ; just 2 blocks behind the new Safeway store of Kapahulu, Waikiki. Bus stop for #3 is around the corner of the street if you do not want to drive . The bus will drop you off right at Kapiolani Community College or University of Hawaii.



Sleep 3 ; 1 king bed and 2 single beds. Cozy and comfortably furnished, new tile floor, like new appliances. Pet friendly. Pet deposit: $700, monthly pet accommodation: $50/dog/month and $25/cat/month.



Full kitchen with new stainless steel cookware, appliance and small appliance. New Bosch washer, newer Bosch dryer in premise.



Rental application fee is $45 non-refundable for each applicant.



