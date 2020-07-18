Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access

ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo - ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large, furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located at the world famous oceanfront Ilikai! Spacious lanai with glass sliding doors that open up to enjoy the tropical breezes and great ocean views! Flat screen TV, air-conditioning, microwave, kitchenware, and many other great features!



Very convenient location, located right at the entrance into Waikiki! Walk to the beach, swimming pool, patio/deck, lounge areas, many stores with great shopping, Sarento's fine restaurant at the top of the Ilikai, and the Hawaii Prince Hotel with fine restaurants, and the Chart House and Red Lobster restaurants just to name a few located right across the street as well as many other great stores and restaurants within walking distance. Enjoy the Friday night fireworks from the neighboring Hilton Hawaiian Village and great Hawaiian entertainment each Friday night on the premises. Short walk to the Ala Moana Shopping Center with lots of great shopping and restaurants, and short walk to Ala Moana Beach, and Waikiki attractions as well. The Ilikai is also located on the bus lines. Unit does not come with parking, but there are paid public lots within the area with daily and monthly rates.



Come and enjoy great paradise living!



Long term rental available now at $3950.00/mo plus tax. Electric, water, basic cable and wifi included. Please call (808) 391-0850 SAMLLC to schedule a showing. (Sorry, no pets)



(RLNE5796833)