Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434

1777 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 391-0850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1777 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo - ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large, furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located at the world famous oceanfront Ilikai! Spacious lanai with glass sliding doors that open up to enjoy the tropical breezes and great ocean views! Flat screen TV, air-conditioning, microwave, kitchenware, and many other great features!

Very convenient location, located right at the entrance into Waikiki! Walk to the beach, swimming pool, patio/deck, lounge areas, many stores with great shopping, Sarento's fine restaurant at the top of the Ilikai, and the Hawaii Prince Hotel with fine restaurants, and the Chart House and Red Lobster restaurants just to name a few located right across the street as well as many other great stores and restaurants within walking distance. Enjoy the Friday night fireworks from the neighboring Hilton Hawaiian Village and great Hawaiian entertainment each Friday night on the premises. Short walk to the Ala Moana Shopping Center with lots of great shopping and restaurants, and short walk to Ala Moana Beach, and Waikiki attractions as well. The Ilikai is also located on the bus lines. Unit does not come with parking, but there are paid public lots within the area with daily and monthly rates.

Come and enjoy great paradise living!

Long term rental available now at $3950.00/mo plus tax. Electric, water, basic cable and wifi included. Please call (808) 391-0850 SAMLLC to schedule a showing. (Sorry, no pets)

(RLNE5796833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 have any available units?
Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 have?
Some of Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 currently offering any rent specials?
Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 pet-friendly?
No, Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 offer parking?
Yes, Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 offers parking.
Does Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 have a pool?
Yes, Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 has a pool.
Does Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 have accessible units?
No, Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 does not have accessible units.
Does Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 have units with dishwashers?
No, Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434 has units with air conditioning.
