Crystal Park 855 Makahiki Way, #201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

Crystal Park 855 Makahiki Way, #201

855 Makahiki Way · (808) 591-2155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 Makahiki Way, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Crystal Park 855 Makahiki Way, #201 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely Available 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall #2 end unit at Crystal Park - Rarely available end/corner unit at Crystal Park! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall #2 is located next to the McCully/Moilili Public Library, Old Stadium Park and Waiola Shave Ice, minutes away from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Park views. Close to restaurants, and shops! Includes carpet, range, refrigerator, stack washer and dryer in the unit.

[LEASE TERMS]
Minimum 1 year lease.
Rent includes water & sewer.
No pets. No section 8.
*************************************
COVID 19 UPDATE: Ready to get the keys? How can we minimize the risk of exposure to all parties, while house hunting during this pandemic?

TRUE INTEREST: We must do everything we can to ensure you have true interest in the home prior to scheduling a showing. This means doing more due diligence PRIOR to requesting a showing. "Walk thru the house via the video tour from our website www.palacerealty.com & check out the photos. Drive-by the property to check out the neighborhood. Inquire about items that are important to you or might be deal-breakers i.e. timing, when can you start paying rent? Do you expect the landlord to hold the unit for you?

PRE-SCREENED: We dont want to waste anyones time and jeopardize your safety. What is your credit score? What is your gross income? Text or email proof of income to (808) 256-8901 or chrystal@palacerealty.com.
Follow these guidelines to help minimize exposure to all parties involved.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS:
Finally, we must take care to be respectful during showings. Practice sanitary precautions, by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. As for groups of people, only TWO decision-makers may attend.

Call Chrystal S.K. Wong, RB-16499 at (808) 256-8901 to get started!

*****************************************
Approval based on credit, income, debt & background check. Credit score minimum 625 or no credit score. No bankruptcy, collections and delinquencies considered. Gross monthly income needs to be verifiable at 2 to 3 times the rent depending on credit score (cash income is not counted).

A complete application at www.palacerealty.com requires copies of your picture ID and verifiable income. Cost to apply is $20 and is non-refundable. It is recommended that you physically see the unit before applying.

Please be aware that a qualified application does NOT reserve or guarantee the right to the unit for occupancy until;
1. Rental Agreement has been signed by both Landlord and Tenants,
2. Security Deposit and First Months rent paid online via Tenant Portal.
Palace Realty Inc., RB-6957

Visit http://www.palacerealty.com. Palace Realty, Inc. RB-6957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

