Amenities

parking gym pool guest suite yoga clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub media room sauna yoga

888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication. Highly desirable, fully-furnished 2BR/2BA with 2 side-by-side parking stalls, floor to ceiling glass windows offer fantastic ocean views and city lights at night. Enjoy the resort-like amenities including a fitness center, yoga room, movie theater, karaoke room, BBQ cabanas, heated pool, 2 spas, sauna and guest suites just to name a few. Location is prime, walk to concerts, take a class at the Museum of Arts, fantastic dining options surrounds you as well as easy access on & off the freeway. Base Rent + GET, Available July 1, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3438431)