888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006

888 Kapiolani Boulevard · (808) 479-6330
Location

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
guest suite
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication. Highly desirable, fully-furnished 2BR/2BA with 2 side-by-side parking stalls, floor to ceiling glass windows offer fantastic ocean views and city lights at night. Enjoy the resort-like amenities including a fitness center, yoga room, movie theater, karaoke room, BBQ cabanas, heated pool, 2 spas, sauna and guest suites just to name a few. Location is prime, walk to concerts, take a class at the Museum of Arts, fantastic dining options surrounds you as well as easy access on & off the freeway. Base Rent + GET, Available July 1, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3438431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 have any available units?
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 have?
Some of 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 currently offering any rent specials?
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 pet-friendly?
No, 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 offer parking?
Yes, 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 does offer parking.
Does 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 have a pool?
Yes, 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 has a pool.
Does 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 have accessible units?
No, 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 does not have accessible units.
Does 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 does not have units with air conditioning.

