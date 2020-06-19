818 S. King St. #607

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool internet access

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find an array of entertainment, shops and restaurants to choose from.



FEATURES INCLUDE:



** Open Floorpan

** NEW Carpet

** Window covering

** Air Conditioner

** Washer / Dryer in the unit

** One (1) Reserved Parking Stall



** Water/Sewer is included with the rent



** Lease term: 1 Year to start



** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.

** No Pets



** No Housing Assistance



