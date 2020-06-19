818 S. King St. #607

Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find an array of entertainment, shops and restaurants to choose from.
FEATURES INCLUDE:
** Open Floorpan
** NEW Carpet
** Window covering
** Air Conditioner
** Washer / Dryer in the unit
** One (1) Reserved Parking Stall
** Water/Sewer is included with the rent
** Lease term: 1 Year to start
** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.
** No Pets
** No Housing Assistance
(RLNE5765898)