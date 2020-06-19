All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

818 S. King St. #607

818 South King Street · (808) 439-8201
Location

818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 818 S. King St. #607 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find an array of entertainment, shops and restaurants to choose from.

FEATURES INCLUDE:

** Open Floorpan
** NEW Carpet
** Window covering
** Air Conditioner
** Washer / Dryer in the unit
** One (1) Reserved Parking Stall

** Water/Sewer is included with the rent

** Lease term: 1 Year to start

** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.
** No Pets

** No Housing Assistance

(RLNE5765898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 S. King St. #607 have any available units?
818 S. King St. #607 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 S. King St. #607 have?
Some of 818 S. King St. #607's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 S. King St. #607 currently offering any rent specials?
818 S. King St. #607 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 S. King St. #607 pet-friendly?
No, 818 S. King St. #607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 818 S. King St. #607 offer parking?
Yes, 818 S. King St. #607 does offer parking.
Does 818 S. King St. #607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 S. King St. #607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 S. King St. #607 have a pool?
Yes, 818 S. King St. #607 has a pool.
Does 818 S. King St. #607 have accessible units?
No, 818 S. King St. #607 does not have accessible units.
Does 818 S. King St. #607 have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 S. King St. #607 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 S. King St. #607 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 818 S. King St. #607 has units with air conditioning.
