775 Kinalau Place

Available May 30th, beautiful 520 sq. ft, one-bedroom, one bath, condo at Kinau Lanais. This unit offers spacious private lanai, fully furnished, washer and dryer, one covered parking, window air conditioning, and kitchen appliances. Building amenities include trash chute, swimming pool, BBQ area, secured entrance, and on-site resident manager. Close to Queens Medical Center, Thomas Square and Neal Blaisdell Center. No smoking and no pets, please. Water and sewer are included. Minimum 6-month lease required.