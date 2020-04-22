All apartments in Honolulu
775 Kinalau Place

775 Kinalau Place · No Longer Available
Location

775 Kinalau Place, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Amenities

Available May 30th, beautiful 520 sq. ft, one-bedroom, one bath, condo at Kinau Lanais. This unit offers spacious private lanai, fully furnished, washer and dryer, one covered parking, window air conditioning, and kitchen appliances. Building amenities include trash chute, swimming pool, BBQ area, secured entrance, and on-site resident manager. Close to Queens Medical Center, Thomas Square and Neal Blaisdell Center. No smoking and no pets, please. Water and sewer are included. Minimum 6-month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Kinalau Place have any available units?
775 Kinalau Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 775 Kinalau Place have?
Some of 775 Kinalau Place's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Kinalau Place currently offering any rent specials?
775 Kinalau Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Kinalau Place pet-friendly?
No, 775 Kinalau Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 775 Kinalau Place offer parking?
Yes, 775 Kinalau Place does offer parking.
Does 775 Kinalau Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 775 Kinalau Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Kinalau Place have a pool?
Yes, 775 Kinalau Place has a pool.
Does 775 Kinalau Place have accessible units?
No, 775 Kinalau Place does not have accessible units.
Does 775 Kinalau Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 775 Kinalau Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 775 Kinalau Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 775 Kinalau Place has units with air conditioning.
