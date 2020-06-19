All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

747 Amana Street, #2016

747 Amana Street · (808) 545-8187
Location

747 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 747 Amana Street, #2016 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 401 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Pacific Grand - Fully Furnished Studio - Location, location, location! The Pacific Grand is conveniently located at 747 Amana Street and is in walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana beach park, restaurants, grocery store (Don Quijote, Palama Market), Walmart, First Hawaiian Bank, Central Pacific Bank, and much more! Short distance to Waikiki and downtown Honolulu. Spacious studio on the 20th floor affords great ocean and mountain views from the lanai. New vinyl flooring has been installed throughout and fresh coat of paint brightens the unit. Great closet and storage space. Unit comes furnished with Queen size mattress, coffee table, dining table with two bar stools, night stand, TV, and TV stand. Appliances include refrigerator, range/oven and microwave. With electricity included, enjoy the AC! Well maintained community laundry facilities on every floor. Parking stall rented separately.

Renters insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4741205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 747 Amana Street, #2016 have any available units?
747 Amana Street, #2016 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 747 Amana Street, #2016 have?
Some of 747 Amana Street, #2016's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Amana Street, #2016 currently offering any rent specials?
747 Amana Street, #2016 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Amana Street, #2016 pet-friendly?
No, 747 Amana Street, #2016 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 747 Amana Street, #2016 offer parking?
Yes, 747 Amana Street, #2016 does offer parking.
Does 747 Amana Street, #2016 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Amana Street, #2016 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Amana Street, #2016 have a pool?
Yes, 747 Amana Street, #2016 has a pool.
Does 747 Amana Street, #2016 have accessible units?
No, 747 Amana Street, #2016 does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Amana Street, #2016 have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Amana Street, #2016 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Amana Street, #2016 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 747 Amana Street, #2016 has units with air conditioning.

