747 Amana Street, #2016.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Pacific Grand - Fully Furnished Studio - Location, location, location! The Pacific Grand is conveniently located at 747 Amana Street and is in walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana beach park, restaurants, grocery store (Don Quijote, Palama Market), Walmart, First Hawaiian Bank, Central Pacific Bank, and much more! Short distance to Waikiki and downtown Honolulu. Spacious studio on the 20th floor affords great ocean and mountain views from the lanai. New vinyl flooring has been installed throughout and fresh coat of paint brightens the unit. Great closet and storage space. Unit comes furnished with Queen size mattress, coffee table, dining table with two bar stools, night stand, TV, and TV stand. Appliances include refrigerator, range/oven and microwave. With electricity included, enjoy the AC! Well maintained community laundry facilities on every floor. Parking stall rented separately.



Renters insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4741205)