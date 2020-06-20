All apartments in Honolulu
711 Palani Avenue #A-1

711 Palani Ave · No Longer Available
Location

711 Palani Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath at 711 Palani AVE - 711 Palani Avenue - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with full kitchen, and 1 parking stall. Very convenient location, close to lots of stores, restaurants, bike paths/jogging paths, University of Hawaii, Waikiki Beach, Kapiolani Park, nearby freeway access, and buslines. No smoking property.

Long term rental available now at $1100.00/month, tenant pays utilities. Please call Denise Nakamura (S) with Savio Asset Management LLC at (808) 369-8562 or email denisen@savio.com to schedule a showing (sorry, no pets, no section 8).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 have any available units?
711 Palani Avenue #A-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
Is 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 currently offering any rent specials?
711 Palani Avenue #A-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 pet-friendly?
No, 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 offer parking?
Yes, 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 does offer parking.
Does 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 have a pool?
No, 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 does not have a pool.
Does 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 have accessible units?
No, 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Palani Avenue #A-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
