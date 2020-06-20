711 Palani Avenue #A-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

1 Bed 1 Bath at 711 Palani AVE - 711 Palani Avenue - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with full kitchen, and 1 parking stall. Very convenient location, close to lots of stores, restaurants, bike paths/jogging paths, University of Hawaii, Waikiki Beach, Kapiolani Park, nearby freeway access, and buslines. No smoking property.



Long term rental available now at $1100.00/month, tenant pays utilities. Please call Denise Nakamura (S) with Savio Asset Management LLC at (808) 369-8562 or email denisen@savio.com to schedule a showing (sorry, no pets, no section 8).



No Pets Allowed



