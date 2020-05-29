All apartments in Honolulu
66 Queen St #3105
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

66 Queen St #3105

66 Queen Street · (808) 541-7274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 66 Queen St #3105 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown Honolulu is now available for rent.

The condo features an elegant hard wood flooring in the living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Fully furnished with a queen size bed in the master bedroom and two single size beds in the spare room with chic decoration. Other furnishings included is the living room and dining room set along with a large screen TV and cable service included.

Building amenities include an infinity pool on a high floor with ocean & views of Honolulu Harbor.
There is a fitness room, barbeque and picnic table space, and meeting room. The common area party space with kitchen is an awesome place to receive your visitors, socialize with your neighbors and enjoy the atmosphere of a delightful lifestyle.

Tenants are responsible for electric and air conditioning expense. One year lease desired, 6 month lease considered. No pets, no smoking.

FEATURES
• Enclosed secure parking garage
• Located in the downtown Honolulu
• Upgraded flooring & quality furnishings
• Luxury amenities
• Secure, discreet, exclusive condo building

To schedule a showing contact Thomas Determan RS-66461 at (808)541-7274 or thomas.determan@elitepacific.com

This listing presented by Elite Pacific Properties LLC
Air conditioning, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, High speed internet, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5747829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Queen St #3105 have any available units?
66 Queen St #3105 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Queen St #3105 have?
Some of 66 Queen St #3105's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Queen St #3105 currently offering any rent specials?
66 Queen St #3105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Queen St #3105 pet-friendly?
No, 66 Queen St #3105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 66 Queen St #3105 offer parking?
Yes, 66 Queen St #3105 does offer parking.
Does 66 Queen St #3105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Queen St #3105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Queen St #3105 have a pool?
Yes, 66 Queen St #3105 has a pool.
Does 66 Queen St #3105 have accessible units?
No, 66 Queen St #3105 does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Queen St #3105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Queen St #3105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Queen St #3105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 66 Queen St #3105 has units with air conditioning.
