66 Queen St #3105

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown Honolulu is now available for rent.



The condo features an elegant hard wood flooring in the living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Fully furnished with a queen size bed in the master bedroom and two single size beds in the spare room with chic decoration. Other furnishings included is the living room and dining room set along with a large screen TV and cable service included.



Building amenities include an infinity pool on a high floor with ocean & views of Honolulu Harbor.

There is a fitness room, barbeque and picnic table space, and meeting room. The common area party space with kitchen is an awesome place to receive your visitors, socialize with your neighbors and enjoy the atmosphere of a delightful lifestyle.



Tenants are responsible for electric and air conditioning expense. One year lease desired, 6 month lease considered. No pets, no smoking.



FEATURES

• Enclosed secure parking garage

• Located in the downtown Honolulu

• Upgraded flooring & quality furnishings

• Luxury amenities

• Secure, discreet, exclusive condo building



To schedule a showing contact Thomas Determan RS-66461 at (808)541-7274 or thomas.determan@elitepacific.com



This listing presented by Elite Pacific Properties LLC

No Pets Allowed



