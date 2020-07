Amenities

on-site laundry parking elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

3 BED 1 BATH 1 PARKING AVAILABLE NOW! DOWN THE STREET FROM LILIHA BAKERY - ADDRESS: 633 NALANUI ST. HONOLULU, HI 96817



CALL/TEXT BRIAN AT 808-255-3839 FOR QUESTION AND APPOINTMENTS.

AVAILABLE NOW!



3/1/1 LOCATED ON THE 4TH FLOOR. Building comes with Laundry room. Elevator and staircase access to fourth floor in a secured building. Utilities include water, sewer, and electricity.



Five Star Realty Inc.

RB-18180



Brian Chua | RB-21314

808-255-3839



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889419)