Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:31 PM

610 Ala Moana Boulevard

610 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 687-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit M206 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
Welcome to The Collection Lofts. This spacious studio unit features a split a/c system, custom mirrored IKEA wadrobe, gorgeous LVT flooring, stainless steel appliances, & in unit washer and dryer. Floor to ceiling windows line the makai end of the unit offering views of Honolulu Harbor! Definitely a MUST SEE!! The Collection Lofts offer an exercise room, Rec room & more! Conveniently located next to the Collection Tower, SALT, and all that Kakaako has to offer: coffee shops, restaurants, specialty shops & boutiques, minutes to the beach & Ala Moana Shopping Center. No calls, please EMAIL only: jen@irhawaii.com all questions and showing requests. *NO PETS/NO SEC 8. $25 application fee per adult applicant, Copy of Current ID, Copy of 2 most recent paystubs/LES. Renters Insurance Req.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Ala Moana Boulevard have any available units?
610 Ala Moana Boulevard has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Ala Moana Boulevard have?
Some of 610 Ala Moana Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Ala Moana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
610 Ala Moana Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Ala Moana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 610 Ala Moana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 610 Ala Moana Boulevard offer parking?
No, 610 Ala Moana Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 610 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Ala Moana Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Ala Moana Boulevard have a pool?
No, 610 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 610 Ala Moana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 610 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 Ala Moana Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
