610 Ala Moana Boulevard

Welcome to The Collection Lofts. This spacious studio unit features a split a/c system, custom mirrored IKEA wadrobe, gorgeous LVT flooring, stainless steel appliances, & in unit washer and dryer. Floor to ceiling windows line the makai end of the unit offering views of Honolulu Harbor! Definitely a MUST SEE!! The Collection Lofts offer an exercise room, Rec room & more! Conveniently located next to the Collection Tower, SALT, and all that Kakaako has to offer: coffee shops, restaurants, specialty shops & boutiques, minutes to the beach & Ala Moana Shopping Center. No calls, please EMAIL only: jen@irhawaii.com all questions and showing requests. *NO PETS/NO SEC 8. $25 application fee per adult applicant, Copy of Current ID, Copy of 2 most recent paystubs/LES. Renters Insurance Req.*