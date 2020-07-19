All apartments in Honolulu
610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402

610 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 837-5211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
FOR RENT | Rarely Available 4th Floor Corner Studio w/1 assigned parking | The Collection Loft - Exclusive Luxury Community designed for the urban styled living. Come home to this beautiful studio at The Collection Lofts in Kakaako. At 475 sf the layout combined with floor-to ceiling windows makes the space feel far larger. Stain-less appliances, 9'ceiling, LED lighting and natural quartz counter tops are just some features of this amazing unit. Call and let’s get you settled into your new home in this highly desired community!
____________________________________________________________________

Monthly Rent: $2100.00
Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash
All other items are the tenant’s responsibility
Minimum of a 12 Month Lease Term
No Smoking / No Pets / 1 Assigned Parking Stall #M030
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1

We ask that you reference property cmi9220 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com (click apply now to access application requirements)

To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 have any available units?
610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 currently offering any rent specials?
610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 pet-friendly?
No, 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 offer parking?
Yes, 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 offers parking.
Does 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 have a pool?
No, 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 does not have a pool.
Does 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 have accessible units?
No, 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402 does not have units with air conditioning.
