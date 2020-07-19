610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402

Amenities

FOR RENT | Rarely Available 4th Floor Corner Studio w/1 assigned parking | The Collection Loft - Exclusive Luxury Community designed for the urban styled living. Come home to this beautiful studio at The Collection Lofts in Kakaako. At 475 sf the layout combined with floor-to ceiling windows makes the space feel far larger. Stain-less appliances, 9'ceiling, LED lighting and natural quartz counter tops are just some features of this amazing unit. Call and let’s get you settled into your new home in this highly desired community!

____________________________________________________________________



Monthly Rent: $2100.00

Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash

All other items are the tenant’s responsibility

Minimum of a 12 Month Lease Term

No Smoking / No Pets / 1 Assigned Parking Stall #M030

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1



We ask that you reference property cmi9220 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com (click apply now to access application requirements)



To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.



*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.



No Pets Allowed



