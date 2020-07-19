All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5180 LIKINI ST., #802

5180 Likini Street · (808) 487-1561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5180 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
5180 LIKINI ST., #802 Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home - Conveniently located in Salt Lake, easy access to Downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Hickam AFB, Cp Smith & Ft Shafter, Secure bldg, electricity incl in rent. Views of golf course & mts. Wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans, 1 assigned parking, coin laundry on property, trash chute, heated pool, BBQ and picnic area, 1 yr lease, good credit and renters insurance required. NO PETS, no smoking, $20 application fee per adult.
“ For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 have any available units?
5180 LIKINI ST., #802 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 have?
Some of 5180 LIKINI ST., #802's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 currently offering any rent specials?
5180 LIKINI ST., #802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 pet-friendly?
No, 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 offer parking?
Yes, 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 offers parking.
Does 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 have a pool?
Yes, 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 has a pool.
Does 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 have accessible units?
No, 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 does not have accessible units.
Does 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5180 LIKINI ST., #802 does not have units with air conditioning.
