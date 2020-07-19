Amenities

5180 LIKINI ST., #802 Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home - Conveniently located in Salt Lake, easy access to Downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Hickam AFB, Cp Smith & Ft Shafter, Secure bldg, electricity incl in rent. Views of golf course & mts. Wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans, 1 assigned parking, coin laundry on property, trash chute, heated pool, BBQ and picnic area, 1 yr lease, good credit and renters insurance required. NO PETS, no smoking, $20 application fee per adult.

“ For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913947)