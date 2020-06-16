All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 475 Atkinson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
475 Atkinson Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:45 AM

475 Atkinson Drive

475 Atkinson Drive · (808) 377-4642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

475 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Flexible rental terms and in a great up and coming location! This 2-bedroom 1-bath unit features an
oversized 252 sqft lanai with Ala Moana partial ocean views, new laminate flooring, upgraded quartz counter tops
in the kitchen and bathroom, 3 brand new AC units in each room, a dishwasher, and washer & dryer located inside.
Atkinson Plaza amenities include a rooftop pool, bbq area, sauna, tennis court, and gated covered parking. Located
directly across from the newly announced Mandarin Oriental luxury tower, Convention Center, Ala Moana Shopping
Center, and walking distance to Magic Island and the beach park. Come take
a look today before it’s too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Atkinson Drive have any available units?
475 Atkinson Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 475 Atkinson Drive have?
Some of 475 Atkinson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Atkinson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
475 Atkinson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Atkinson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 475 Atkinson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 475 Atkinson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 475 Atkinson Drive does offer parking.
Does 475 Atkinson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Atkinson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Atkinson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 475 Atkinson Drive has a pool.
Does 475 Atkinson Drive have accessible units?
No, 475 Atkinson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Atkinson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Atkinson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Atkinson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 475 Atkinson Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 475 Atkinson Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity