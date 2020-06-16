475 Atkinson Drive

Amenities
Flexible rental terms and in a great up and coming location! This 2-bedroom 1-bath unit features an
oversized 252 sqft lanai with Ala Moana partial ocean views, new laminate flooring, upgraded quartz counter tops
in the kitchen and bathroom, 3 brand new AC units in each room, a dishwasher, and washer & dryer located inside.
Atkinson Plaza amenities include a rooftop pool, bbq area, sauna, tennis court, and gated covered parking. Located
directly across from the newly announced Mandarin Oriental luxury tower, Convention Center, Ala Moana Shopping
Center, and walking distance to Magic Island and the beach park. Come take
a look today before it’s too late!