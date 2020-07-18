All apartments in Honolulu
475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701

475 Atkinson Drive · (808) 445-9223
Location

475 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
1 Bd 1Ba 475 Atkinson #1701 - Must See!!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/W0fGp3-QuNE

Extremely spacious and unique 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo -at the ATKINSON PLAZA- located right next to the Hawaii Convention Center. Less than a block away from World Famous Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Moana Shopping Center. Enjoy your time over-looking Honolulu and the mountains. Relax on the rooftop by your poolside and grill on the BBQ units provided. Secure entry and parking. Perfect for those looking for that metro life-style. See for yourself what this unit offer!! Tenant will be responsible for electric, cable upgrades and internet.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condominium
Interior Area: 587sf
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
1 Assigned Covered Parking
Water, Gas, Cable TV and Refuse Included

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Gas Stove-top
Refrigerator
Dish Washer
Disposal
Washer & Dryer in Unit
Will be installing 2 AC window units (Bedroom and Living room)
Flooring: Laminate
Secure Entry Access
Pool
BBQ/Picnic Area

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Renter is responsible for electric, and internet bill
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline (808) 445-9223
RB# 21817

(RLNE5860203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Honolulu Community College
