475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

1 Bd 1Ba 475 Atkinson #1701 - Must See!!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/W0fGp3-QuNE



Extremely spacious and unique 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo -at the ATKINSON PLAZA- located right next to the Hawaii Convention Center. Less than a block away from World Famous Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Moana Shopping Center. Enjoy your time over-looking Honolulu and the mountains. Relax on the rooftop by your poolside and grill on the BBQ units provided. Secure entry and parking. Perfect for those looking for that metro life-style. See for yourself what this unit offer!! Tenant will be responsible for electric, cable upgrades and internet.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Condominium

Interior Area: 587sf

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

1 Assigned Covered Parking

Water, Gas, Cable TV and Refuse Included



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Gas Stove-top

Refrigerator

Dish Washer

Disposal

Washer & Dryer in Unit

Will be installing 2 AC window units (Bedroom and Living room)

Flooring: Laminate

Secure Entry Access

Pool

BBQ/Picnic Area



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Renter is responsible for electric, and internet bill

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit & Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline (808) 445-9223

RB# 21817



