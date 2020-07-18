475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701

Amenities
1 Bd 1Ba 475 Atkinson #1701 - Must See!!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/W0fGp3-QuNE
Extremely spacious and unique 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo -at the ATKINSON PLAZA- located right next to the Hawaii Convention Center. Less than a block away from World Famous Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Moana Shopping Center. Enjoy your time over-looking Honolulu and the mountains. Relax on the rooftop by your poolside and grill on the BBQ units provided. Secure entry and parking. Perfect for those looking for that metro life-style. See for yourself what this unit offer!! Tenant will be responsible for electric, cable upgrades and internet.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condominium
Interior Area: 587sf
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
1 Assigned Covered Parking
Water, Gas, Cable TV and Refuse Included
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Gas Stove-top
Refrigerator
Dish Washer
Disposal
Washer & Dryer in Unit
Will be installing 2 AC window units (Bedroom and Living room)
Flooring: Laminate
Secure Entry Access
Pool
BBQ/Picnic Area
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Renter is responsible for electric, and internet bill
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline (808) 445-9223
RB# 21817
(RLNE5860203)