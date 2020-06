Amenities

Kahala Luxury! A 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath single level home in the affluent Kahala neighborhood. The main house has 3 bedrooms and there is a separate 1 bedroom/1 bath attached guest room. The backyard is spacious with a pool, BBQ grill and covered lanai. The entire property is gated with tall fences for privacy. Kahala Beach is a short 3 minute walk, Kahala Mall is a 5 minute drive away and Waikiki is a short 10 minute drive. You can view additional details and photos on our website at: www.evrhi.com/kahala-breeze.